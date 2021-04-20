For the second night in a row, one goal separated the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs from a victory at the Hillsboro Tournament.
St. Clair (5-5) fell to Fredericktown (4-3-1) Tuesday in pool play, 3-2.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 in the Blue Pool at the event, having also lost, 2-1, against St. Pius Monday.
“It was another loss in a close game, but these tough, competitive games are going to help us in the long run,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We have to come out better at the beginning of the game. We gave up an early one and didn’t play as hard as we should in the first half.”
Fredericktown held a 1-0 lead at halftime.
St. Clair made a valiant comeback attempt with 10 minutes remaining after falling behind 3-0.
Kennedy Travis netted both of the St. Clair goals on assists from Sammi Nickerson and Autumn Morgan.
“Kennedy continues to finish plays for us and is doing a good job continuing to be active and give us options offensively,” Isgrig said. “Autumn had a good all-around game for us as well. She started at defense, played mid and forward and really used her speed well.”
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded eight saves in the St. Clair net.
St. Clair concluded pool play Thursday against Perryville. The Lady Bulldogs play in the final round of the tournament Saturday against the team that finishes in the same position as them in the White Pool.