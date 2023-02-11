The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs had their best offensive showing of the season Wednesday.
St. Clair (4-18) won at home against Bourbon’s Lady Warhawks (5-19), 72-45.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The St. Clair Lady Bulldogs had their best offensive showing of the season Wednesday.
St. Clair (4-18) won at home against Bourbon’s Lady Warhawks (5-19), 72-45.
The halftime score was 36-24 in St. Clair’s favor.
St. Clair’s previous best offensive mark of the season was a 68-point effort in a win over South Callaway at the Linn Tournament in December.
Statistics from Wednesday’s outing were not available as of print deadline.
St. Clair fell at Union Thursday, 66-27, and play another conference game Monday at home against St. James at 7 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.