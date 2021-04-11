Three shutouts in a row.
The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs (4-3, 2-1) blanked their third consecutive opponent Tuesday in a 2-0 win on the road at Sullivan (4-5, 0-2).
St. Clair recorded both goals in the first half.
Kennedy Travis put the Lady Bulldogs on the board within the first 10 minutes on an assist from Kaitlyn Janson.
“Sammi Nickerson played a free kick behind their defense,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Kaitlyn Janson chased it down and played a great ball on the ground to Kennedy for a one-touch goal. We talked before the game about getting off to a good start, and we put a lot of pressure on them early.”
Janson padded the lead with a penalty kick after Travis was tripped up by Sullivan goalkeeper Maria Shatzl.
Joey Jesionowski recorded five saves in the St. Clair net for the solo shutout.
“Ally Newton, Sammi Nickerson, Emma Smith and Kynzi Humphrey played all 80 minutes together on defense to keep our shutout,” Isgrig said. “They are playing better together and did a good job keeping them off the board. (Jesionowski) made a couple good decisions in the second half where she was decisive and cut down their opportunities. We are getting better but still have to tighten things up.”
Shatzl recorded 12 saves for Sullivan.
“We had many opportunities throughout the game and need to do a better job finishing our opportunities,” Isgrig said. “We missed a penalty kick in second half and didn’t score off any of our eight corners. We need to take advantage of our chances.”
The Lady Bulldogs finished out the week with another league game against St. James Thursday. The team competes next week at the Hillsboro Tournament, matched in pool play with St. Pius X, Fredericktown and Perryville.