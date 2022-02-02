Controlling the game from an early stage Wednesday, Montgomery County’s Lady Wildcats were able to advance to the consolation final at the Hermann Basketball Tournament.
St. Clair (2-14) fell to Montgomery County (10-6) in the second round of the tournament, 58-22.
Montgomery County built a sizable lead in the first quarter, outscoring the Lady Bulldogs, 22-6.
The score stood at 40-15 going into the half and 54-18 to end the third period.
Vada Moore and Emma Thompson led St. Clair with five points apiece.
Sicily Humphrey added three points.
McKenna Conway, Ava Brand, Bella Shelden and Grace Moore added two points apiece.
Phoebe Arnold notched one point.
For the Lady Wildcats, Malia Rodgers led the way with 15 points.
Carson Flake (13 points) and Madison Queathem (12) also made it into double figures.
Other scorers included Samantha Queathem (eight), Olivia Shaw (three), Carissa Doyle (three), Claire Cobb (two) and Morgan Koch (two).
St. Clair concludes the tournament Saturday at 1 p.m. against New Haven for seventh place.
Montgomery County plays Liberty Christian Academy for the consolation title Friday at 5 p.m.