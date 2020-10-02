Though no longer unbeaten, the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs are still a formidable force.
The team posted a 2-1-1 record Saturday at the Strafford Volleyfest and then won Monday at Salem (1-9-1) in three sets, 25-23, 26-24, 25-11. That moves St. Clair to 12-1-1 on the season.
At Saturday’s tournament, the Lady Bulldogs defeated Bradleyville (0-7), 25-12, 25-10, and Lockwood (5-11-1), 25-13, 25-21; tied Strafford (8-9-1), 25-23, 19-25; and lost to Mount Vernon (5-3), 25-18, 25-19.
Statistics were only available for the Bradleyville game as of print deadline.
In that contest, Alohilani Bursey and Madison Lowder tied for the team lead with five kills apiece.
Myah Dierker and Makayla Johnson both notched four kills.
Ally Newton and Kennedy Travis added one kill apiece.
Bursey made two blocks and Newton one.
Kaylee Rampani led in assists with 12. Johnson added five assists.
Rampani served three aces. Kyley Henry and Lowder added one ace apiece.
Henry made 10 digs. Other dig totals included Bursey with six, Hailey Brown with three, Johnson with two and one for Rampani.
St. Clair returns home Wednesday to host Northwest at 6 p.m.