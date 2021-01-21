The Lady Bulldogs left Hillsboro’s wrestling duals tournament Saturday with a winning record.
St. Clair won three out of its five duals to place fifth overall at the event. The Lady Bulldogs defeated Seckman, 33-27, in the fifth-place match. St. Clair also won against Ft. Zumwalt North, 36-36 with a 7-6 tiebreaker for total wins, and De Soto, 42-18.
The Lady Bulldogs’ losses came against Eureka, 39-34, and Washington, 60-18.
“Although we had a couple of our top wrestlers out, the team wrestled really well, winning three of five duals,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Elexis Wohlgemuth turned in a perfect 5-0 record for St. Clair at 143 pounds. She pinned De Soto’s Julianna Hunt (1:19) and Seckman’s Emily Mitchell (1:09). Wohlgemuth also won a 9-0 major decision against Eureka’s Faith Ruoff and a 6-0 decision against Zumwalt North’s Caylee Braun. She was unopposed in the Washington dual.
Audrey Declue (112) turned in a 1-0 record with one win by forfeit against Seckman.
Summer Fangers (107), Hannah Thacker (127), Bonnie Kavanagh (132) and Kaitlyn Janson (137) all posted a record of 4-1 on the day.
Emma Davis (122) finished with a 3-1 record.
Andrea Penovich (112) wrestled her way to a 2-2 mark.
Lili Vernon (117) and Nicole Mutschler (117/122) both finished 1-3.
Liberty McKenzie (174) finished at 0-3.
Next for St. Clair is a scheduled home triangular meet with Rolla and Northwest Thursday at 5 p.m.