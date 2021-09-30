The Lady Bulldogs picked up a win Saturday at the St. Charles Volleyball Invitational but did not advance from the White Pool.
St. Clair (11-10) defeated St. Charles West (4-11), 25-19, 18-25, 15-9, but lost to Francis Howell North (5-9-1), 25-27, 25-20, 15-13, and Northwest (13-2-2), 25-14, 25-17.
The Lady Bulldogs then won at home Monday, sweeping Salem (4-7-1). The Bulldogs won all three sets, 25-14, 25-11, 25-17.
Libero Kaylee Rampani posted 40 digs Saturday at the St. Charles Invitational, adding four aces and two kills.
Myah Dierker powered down 11 kills with three blocks and three digs.
Madison Lowder notched 10 kills, three aces, two blocks and two digs.
Mackenzie Lowder finished with six blocks, six kills and one dig.
Vada Moore posted 39 assists with 13 digs, three kills, two blocks and one ace.
Kennedy Travis recorded nine kills, 23 digs and one ace.
Ava Brand notched four kills, 15 digs, three blocks and one ace.
Claire Merseal made 17 digs, two aces and one kill.
Olivia Lowder ended with one dig.
The Lady Bulldogs played on the road at Montgomery County Tuesday and next goes to Cedar Hill Wednesday to play Northwest at 6 p.m.