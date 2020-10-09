The wins for the St. Clair softball team this season now make a handful.
St. Clair (5-13) won its first game of the Stoutland Tournament, 11-4, against the host team. The Lady Bulldogs fell in the ensuing rounds against Dixon, 20-5, and Halfway, 9-2.
Stoutland
The Lady Bulldogs made the most of their three hits against Stoutland, scoring 11 runs on nine Stoutland errors.
Current Smith led the offense with a home run and a single. She drove in two runs and scored three times.
Brooklyn Hyatt singled, drove in two runs and scored.
Madelyn Ruszala, Ruthie Cordia and Nicole Mutschler all reached on walks.
Emma Davis and Cecilia VanNess both scored twice. Kaitlyn Janson, Gabby Marler and Mutschler each crossed the plate once.
Janson was credited with an RBI.
VanNess stole two bases. Davis and Smith each stole one.
Ruszala pitched the complete game, which halted after five innings. She allowed three earned runs on seven hits and four walks, striking out six.
Dixon
Davis swatted a home run and a double in St. Clair’s five-run effort against Dixon. She drove in two runs and scored once.
Smith and Jess Bess both doubled.
Janson and Hyatt each singled.
Davis, Bess, Janson, Smith and VanNess each scored a run.
Smith drove in two runs.
Janson was hit by a pitch.
Bess started the game in the circle. In 3.2 innings pitched, she allowed 12 runs, six earned, on three hits and 11 walks. Bess recorded three strikeouts.
Ruszala fired 1.1 innings and allowed eight runs, four earned, on six hits and a walk.
Halfway
Bess, Davis and Janson each singled as the Lady Bulldogs were held to two runs on three hits in the final outing of the tournament.
Davis and Smith each scored a run. Bess was credited with an RBI.
Davis and Smith both stole a base.
In the circle, Ruszala went all six innings. She allowed five earned runs on nine hits and struck out four.
St. Clair played at Salem Monday and is next in action Thursday, hosting Cuba at 4:30 p.m.