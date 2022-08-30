The hits can start coming for the St. Clair volleyball season.
The hits can start coming for the St. Clair volleyball season.
The Lady Bulldogs tuned up for the upcoming campaign last Tuesday during a preseason jamboree at De Soto.
St. Clair took one of three sets from De Soto, but the hosts were able to hold the Lady Bulldogs off, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22.
Windsor, the third team at the event, defeated St. Clair in all three games, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21.
“We didn’t have our best showing at the jamboree, but we discussed we are glad it was during the Jamboree and not in the real season,” Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “The way I look at it, we can only go up from here.”
McCuskey used the preseason to get a look at different possible combinations of this year’s squad.
“We ran three different lineups,” she said. “In volleyball, I know it is difficult to get in the groove when you are constantly being played by someone different. In doing that, the girls made mistakes we don’t normally make.”
In the first set of the event, against De Soto, St. Clair trailed 21-12, but battled back to pick up five points on the hosts in the second half of that set.
The Lady Bulldogs then carried that momentum into the second set to slay the Lady Dragons by six.
“Ava Brand did a great job leading us throughout the whole evening,” Mccuskey said. “Her defense was on point, and you could just tell she was in the groove. Offensively, she did a great job for us as well. The other girls had their moments of standing out.”
St. Clair’s first regular season match is at home Tuesday against Warrenton at 6:30 p.m.
