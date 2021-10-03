There was more than one dragon to be slain by the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs Wednesday.
Not only did St. Clair (1-14) slay the visiting De Soto Lady Dragons (1-19), 8-7, but the Lady Bulldogs also slayed their own personal dragon in the form of a winless season to that point.
St. Clair broke a 7-7 tie to score the deciding run in the bottom of the seventh.
Gabby Marler and Current Smith both singled for the Lady Bulldogs.
A total of 10 St. Clair base runners reached on walks. Joey Jesionowski walked three times and Jersey Pendegraft twice.
Janessa Avila, Avari Hemker, Kaitlyn Janson, Autumn Morgan and Alexis Murray each walked once.
Janson and Jesionowski both scored twice. Avila, Hemker and Marler added one run apiece.
Leah Johnson and Jesionowski each drove in a run.
Hemker stole a base.
St. Clair plays its final regular season game Tuesday, hosting St. Pius X of Festus at 4:30 p.m.