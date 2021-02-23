The wait for the first league win for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs is over.
St. Clair (7-11, 1-4) won on the road Thursday at Pacific (4-16, 0-4), 47-34.
The Lady Bulldogs utilized full-court pressure early on to start with a 15-4 lead to end the first quarter.
Having senior Ally Newton back with a full complement of minutes allowed St. Clair to employ its usual press tactics.
“When Ally was out, we had a hard time pressing,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Now that she’s back, we’re back to doing our full-court press.”
Senior Alohilani Bursey led the Lady Bulldogs with 20 points and 15 rebounds.
However, Pacific kept Bursey off the scoreboard in the second quarter and outpointed the Lady Bulldogs, 11-10, in the period, making the score 25-15 at halftime.
“We got to within eight there for a minute and the kids played hard,” Pacific Head Coach Bill Thoele said. “I was proud of them. Molly Prichard, our sophomore post player, got in there and rebounded the heck out of the ball. I thought they did a good job when Bursey got the ball. They collapsed on her really good and put a lot of pressure on her. Our post people did a really good job with that.”
St. Clair’s lead stood at 36-22 to end the third quarter.
With weather wreaking havoc on the schedule and the Lady Bulldogs in a three-game losing streak, this was the team’s first win since Jan. 25 at the Hermann Tournament.
“It had been a while since we’d won, since we played Battle,” Johnson said. “It was good for the girls to come out there and get another win. Hopefully, that gets their momentum up and we take that into the next game.”
Annabelle Coonse finished the night with 12 points for the Lady Bulldogs on four makes from beyond the three-point arc.
Vada Moore added seven points, followed by Newton with six and Ava Brand for two.
Hannah Bruns was the Pacific points leader with nine.
Also scoring were Lexi Clark (eight points), Jaylynn Miller (five), Campbell Short (five), Kiley Stahl (three), Aaliyah Haddox (two) and Shelby Kelemen (two).
“We’re finally getting to where we don’t back down,” Thoele said. “We just pick up our intensity and our physicality a little bit and it’s getting better, and again, we’re young. Eight of my 10-12 are freshmen and sophomores.”
Molly Prichard grabbed eight rebounds.
Kelemen posted seven rebounds, Clark four and Bruns three. Alaina Greer, Abigail Lilley, Stahl and Camilla Winkelman all grabbed two rebounds. Haddox recorded one rebound.
Clark was the Pacific assists leader with four. Greer made three assists and Stahl two. Kelemen and Miller each finished with one assist.
Prichard and Clark each made two steals. Greer stole one.
Prichard posted four blocked shots.
St. Clair is next scheduled to play Saturday at Union against the unbeaten Lady ’Cats at 1 p.m.
Pacific rescheduled a makeup road game with Sullivan Friday and next play at Hermann Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in another previously snowed out contest.