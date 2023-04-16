St. Clair will play for fifth place Saturday at the Hillsboro Girls Soccer Tournament.
St. Clair (8-4-1) fell to the White Group winner, Fox (10-1), 6-0, Thursday in the final round of pool play.
“They are one of the best teams we play all year and I thought we played hard for 80 minutes, we just ran into a really good team,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Sammi Nickerson played a good game for us defensively and so did Caitlin Parmeley. As a team this was a hard game but it will make us better as we move forward.”
Joey Jesionowski posted 11 saves for the Lady Bulldogs.
“Joey made a few really nice saves in goal and had a good week for us,” Isgrig said.
Fox goalkeeper Elizabeth Arnold made four stops and recorded the shutout.
Aubrey Andrews, Natalie Miller, Ella Robinson, Lyla Stegmann and Gwendolyn Williams were each credited with a goal for the Warriors.
Assists went to Jamison Keisker, Williams, Robinson and Miller.
Fox will play Lutheran South for the championship Saturday at 1 p.m.
St. Clair plays Maplewood for fifth place at 11 a.m.
