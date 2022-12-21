St. Clair sophomore Janessa Avila collected her second tournament win of the season Friday, helping the Lady Bulldogs to third place at the Ft. Zumwalt East Tournament.
St. Clair had eight wrestlers place in the top eight of their divisions and two more win their respective consolation brackets to capture 155 team points at the event.
Marquette was the tournament’s team champion with 198 points. Holt (173.5), Ft. Zumwalt North (141) and Wright City (130) also made the top five.
Pacific scored 50 points to finish 16th.
“The girls won their second tournament trophy of the season, placing third,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. The Bulldog boys finished fourth in a tournament at the same location Saturday. “Both teams weren’t at full strength as we had kids out with illness. Our ability to win by pin and secure bonus points once again kept up in the top of the pack both days.”
Avila, who also won the St. Clair Scramble at the start of the season as well as finishing second at both Parkway South’s Chip Allison Patriot Classic and the Union Tournament, rose to the top of the 105-pound division Friday.
Avila went 3-0, pinning her first two opponents and ending with a 6-1 decision over Troy’s Madison Haney.
In the first two rounds, Avila topped North Point’s Baylee Wasser (1:19) and Marshall’s Jaedyn Borja (1:55).
Hannah Thacker (145) was the runner-up in her weight class and Audrey DeClue (130) ranked third.
Raeleigh DeClue (110) and Molly Brown (155) both finished fifth.
Jossie Hopkins (135) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos each ranked sixth.
Peyton Dunn (140) placed eighth.
Thacker pinned her first three opponents, Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea (5:32), Collinsville’s Alanni Torres (2:15) and Holt’s Lainey Ferrell (5:00) before falling to Pacific’s Dani Gullet (3:18) in the championship round.
Audrey DeClue started with three consecutive pins over Festus’ Isabella Horn (0:23), North Point’s Katharine Tyson (0:39) and Lift for Life Academy’s Makayla Murray (4:18) before falling to Holt’s Marissa Sanabria (1:59) in the semifinals.
In the third-place match, Audrey DeClue defeated Wright City’s Sadie Sehnert (1:12).
Raeleigh DeClue suffered her loss in the quarterfinals to North Point’s Meghan Menke (1:32), but rebounded to win three matches in a row and finish fifth. Her wins came against Parkway South’s Ella Foresman (1:20), Eureka’s Amara Vanderhoof (1:12) and lastly Marquette’s Prarie Fleming (1:13).
Brown pinned her first two opponents, St. Charles West’s Anahi Vallejo (0:56) and Orchard Farm’s Charlie Williams (3:06) before falling to Marquette’s Rebecca Strong (0:47) in the quarterfinal round.
Brown then pinned her last two opponents, Pattonville’s Jasmine Harris (2:44) and Brentwood’s Annsleigh Alexander (2:00) for fifth.
Hopkins posted a 2-2 record on the day with pins over Wright City’s Hayden Scorfina (1:26) and Pattonville’s Kendal Harrison (0:38).
Rincon Campos was 3-2 with a 9-4 decision win against Wright City’s Ella Greenwell Washburn, a pin of Oakville’s Zamya Woods-Johnson (2:43) and a 4-2 decision over Holt’s Isabella Winigear.
Dunn wrestled to a 1-3 record, scoring a 5-2 decision win against Eureka’s Avery McCollum.
Lindsay Rampani (125) and Liberty McKenzie (190) each recovered from early losses to win the Consolation A bracket in their divisions.
Rampani wrestled to a 4-1 record, scoring wins by pin over Eureka’s Ella Nottingham (0:45), Oakville’s Annalise Brown (4:39), Parkway South’s Avery Godwin (0:45) and Hillsboro’s Lilly Kay (0:59).
McKenzie posted a 3-1 record at the tournament with pins over Granite City’s Briana Moore (1:24), Oakville’s Kennidy Anderson (1:07) and Pacific’s Marissa Johnson (2:55).
Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) finished as the runner-up in her Consolation A bracket. She was 2-2 at the tournament with wins over North Point’s Amiyah Brinson (1:28) and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Addyson Shepherd (14-4 major decision).
Kristian Steffey (135) turned in a 1-2 mark with a 16-8 major decision over Parkway West’s Kara Simpson.
Addyson Buckthorpe (115) also wrestled for St. Clair at the tournament.
The Lady Bulldogs next wrestle Dec. 29-30 at the Wonder Woman Tournament in Columbia.