The Lutheran St. Charles golf Lady Cougars got two legs up on a pair of Four Rivers Conference teams Wednesday.
Playing at Meramec Lakes Golf Course, Lutheran St. Charles combined for a team score of 199, topping St. Clair by 14 strokes. The host Lady Bulldogs picked up a point in the Four Rivers Conference standings by coming in under Pacific’s team score.
“I was happy with how we played,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “Our goal was for varsity to all shoot in the 40s. They were close, and most were in the low- to mid-50s. Putting and penalty strokes were the main reason we did not achieve that goal. It was good to finally play at home.”
Abby Boettler of Lutheran St. Charles was the meet’s individual medalist with her round of 43.
Alyssa Taylor led St. Clair with a 51.
St. Clair’s first five golfers finished within four strokes of one another: following Taylor, Jordyn Hampson recorded a 53, Hayley Schaefer recorded a 54, and Allie Cook and Bonnie Kavanagh each shot a 55.
Caitlin Parmeley carded a 58.
Lexi Carter led Pacific with her round of 53, followed closely by teammates Aaliyah Haddox (54) and Jenna Pettus (55).
Gillian Bennett rounded out the Pacific score with a 62.
St. Clair and Pacific next tee off Monday at St. Clair’s Lady Bulldog Invitational, starting at 8 a.m.
The Lady Bulldogs host Union at Meramec Lakes Wednesday in a pivotal conference matchup at 3:30 p.m.
“The win over Pacific gave us another conference point, so that makes next Wednesday’s match against Union as the showdown for the advantage toward the conference title,” Van Zee said.
With the addition of a girls golf program at St. James, this is the first year the Four Rivers Conference has fielded enough teams to crown a conference champion.