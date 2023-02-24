The No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 3 got the advantage a week early.
The No. 2 seed in Class 4 District 3 got the advantage a week early.
Salem (16-10) defeated the district’s No. 6 seed, St. Clair (4-22) Monday in regular-season play, 62-20.
Playing on their home floor, the Lady Tigers took a 21-3 lead in the first quarter.
Salem remained comfortably ahead, 36-5, at the half and 52-14 at the end of the third period.
Emma Talleur led the Lady Bulldogs with six points. She grabbed six rebounds and blocked one shot.
Vada Moore tallied four points with four rebounds, two assists and one steal.
Sicily Humphrey notched three points, grabbing two rebounds and passing for one assist.
Lillie Coello recorded two points and two rebounds.
Ava Brand posted two points, two rebounds and a steal.
Grace Moore finished with two points, three rebounds and a block.
Ashley Meek contributed one point, one rebound, one assist and one steal.
Charli Coello grabbed two rebounds and one steal.
Bella Shelden posted one rebound.
Lucy Moore passed for two assists and made one steal.
St. Clair concludes the regular season Wednesday, hosting Park Hills Central at 7 p.m.
There’s a chance the St. Clair and Salem could play Saturday, March 4, in the Class 4 District 3 semifinals in St. James. But, St. Clair would have to upset third-ranked Sullivan next Tuesday in the opening round to make that happen.
