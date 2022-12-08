Neither Blackcats or Dutchgirls spelled good luck for the St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs.
Herculaneum (2-1) won in its home opener Friday, defeating St. Clair (0-3, 0-1), 65-36.
Updated: December 8, 2022 @ 8:08 am
The Lady Bulldogs then fell to Owensville (5-1, 1-0) Monday, 74-27, in the start of Four Rivers Conference play at St. Clair.
In Friday’s game, the Lady Blackcats built a 37-19 lead over St. Clair in the first half.
Statistics from that game were not available at print deadline.
Against Owensville, St. Clair fell behind, 25-5, after one quarter. The Dutchgirls pushed the lead up to 46-12 at halftime.
After three quarters, Owensville was able to put it in cruise control with a 67-20 advantage.
Ava Brand’s six points were tops for the Lady Bulldogs Monday. She added three rebounds and two steals.
Sicily Humphrey and Vada Moore scored five points apiece.
Vada Moore passed for two assists with one rebound and one steal.
Emma Talleur and Emma Thompson each contributed four points.
Talleur posted seven rebounds and Thompson grabbed five rebounds.
Grace Moore ended with three points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Rylea Black posted four rebounds. Bella Shelden rebounded three.
Charli Coello added two rebounds and two assists.
McKenna Conway and Lucy Moore each tallied one rebound.
Ashley Meek snagged one steal.
The Lady Bulldogs next play Thursday on the road at Gateway Legacy Christian Academy, starting at 7 p.m.
