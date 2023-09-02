An early blitz of runs put Wright City softball out of reach.
St. Clair (0-1) dropped its first game of the new softball season while playing on the road at Wright City (1-0), 18-2.
The host Lady Wildcats struck for seven runs in the first inning before adding three more in the second and eight in the third.
“Our pitcher threw strikes and Wright City monopolized that — hitting the ball to the outfield in the gaps,” St. Clair Head Coach Carmen Ruszala said. “ We stranded runners on base, which would have decreased the run deficit (but not enough to win).”
St. Clair posted three hits with two coming off the bat of Cylee Schatzler for a double and a single.
Schatzler also stole a base and scored one of the two St. Clair runs.
Avari Hemker singled.
Payton Laur reached on a walk.
Joey Jesionowski stole a base and scored the other St. Clair run.
Schatzler was the pitcher of record for the Lady Bulldogs. In two innings, she allowed 17 runs (12 earned) on 15 hits and five walks.
Lindsay Simpson pitched in relief in the third inning, but allowed the final run on two hits before she could record an out.
“We had three errors,” Ruszala said. “Our defense fielded the ball, but did not execute the plays quick enough to get outs. We had some hits, but need to improve our swings.”
Sophia Wegrzyn was the winning pitcher for Wright City. In three innings of work, she struck out seven batters and walked one. Both runs charged against her were unearned.
Lydia Clubb and Paige Rees posted three hits apiece for the Lady Wildcats.
Tristyn Moore and Hailey Swor both added two hits.
Alana Head, Bailey Love, Alyvia Mikus, Emma Staats and Wegrzyn all posted one hit.
Extra-base knocks included triples by Clubb and Staats, two doubles for Swor and doubles by Head, Rees and Wegrzyn.
Mikus walked twice. Staats, Swor and Wegrzyn all walked once.
Mikus scored three runs. Shaylynn Bote, Head, Love, Moore, Rees, Staats and Swor each scored twice.
Clubb crossed the plate once and her five RBIs were the contest high.
Reese drove in two runs. Head and Moore were each credited with an RBI.
St. Clair hosted Herculaneum Thursday for the first game on their new turf field.
The Lady Bulldogs start Four Rivers Conference play Tuesday with a 4:30 p.m. road game at Union.
