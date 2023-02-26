The Lady Rebels were on the run Wednesday at St. Clair.
Park Hills Central (23-3) raced to a 77-39 victory over the host Lady Bulldogs (4-23) in the regular season finale.
Updated: February 26, 2023 @ 11:23 am
St. Clair starts Class 4 District 3 play Tuesday at St. James. The Lady Bulldogs are seeded sixth and will play No. 3 Sullivan in the opening round Tuesday at 7 p.m.
The Lady Rebels charged out to a 33-7 lead after one quarter, maintaining a 52-25 edge at halftime and a 63-32 score at the end of the third period.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Also in St. Clair’s district, No. 4 Cuba plays No. 5 St. Francis Borgia at 5:30 p.m. The winners of Tuesday’s games advance to play No. 1 St. James and No. 2 Salem in the district semifinals Thursday.
The district championship game is scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday.
