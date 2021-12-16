The first round of the four-team round robin tournament at Linn did not go St. Clair’s way Monday.
The host team improved to 4-1 on the season as the Linn Lady Cats topped the Lady Bulldogs on the first night of play, 63-53.
St. Clair held the early lead, 18-12, after one quarter and 31-24 at halftime.
Linn came back to take a 41-40 edge at the end of the third period.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
St. Clair returns to the tournament Wednesday to play Newburg at 6 p.m.