The first game on the new turf baseball/softball field at St. Clair was not a lucky one for the Lady Bulldogs.
St. Clair (0-2) took a 16-6 loss Thursday against Herculaneum-Crystal City co-op team (2-2).
A 12-run second inning was the big blow for the school with the Jefferson County team mascot.
Online scoring of the contest cut out in the fourth inning, at which point St. Clair had collected three hits from Joey Jesionowski, Lindsay Simpson and Cylee Schatzler.
Schatzler, Payton Laur and Shea Daniels all drew two walks. Simpson walked once.
Janessa Avila was hit by a pitch twice.
Avari Hemker was hit by a pitch once.
Simpson, Laur, Daniels and Alyssa Jesionowski each scored a run.
Avila, Schatzler, Simpson and Daniels were each credited with an RBI.
Schatzler stole a base.
Herculaneum listed St. Clair’s pitcher as No. 44, though no such number appears on the St. Clair roster.
That pitcher allowed 14 runs (12 earned) through four innings pitched at the time on-site score reporting ceased. She struck out four batters and allowed six hits with eight walks.
St. Clair next plays Tuesday at Union in Four Rivers Conference play, starting at 4:30 p.m.
