With a 22-point night from Josie Allen, the Festus Lady Tigers scratched out a season-opening win in St. Clair Monday.
Festus topped the Lady Bulldogs, 54-45.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
With a 22-point night from Josie Allen, the Festus Lady Tigers scratched out a season-opening win in St. Clair Monday.
Festus topped the Lady Bulldogs, 54-45.
The Lady Tigers took a 21-12 lead after one quarter, but St. Clair chipped away to cut the lead to just two, 26-24, going into halftime.
Festus opened the lead back to nine in the third quarter, 38-29.
“We played hard but committed to many turnovers,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “We have improved a lot since last year. We did a good job breaking the press once we calmed down. Vada (Moore) handled the ball pretty well. She was all over the place on the court.”
Senior Ava Brand netted 11 points to lead the Lady Bulldogs. Brand added six rebounds and one steal.
Grace Moore finished with nine points, seven rebounds and one steal.
“We shot free throws pretty well this game,” Johnson said. “Grace Moore was 5-6 and Emma Thompson was 4-4.”
Thompson netted eight points and pulled down eight rebounds.
Rylea Black posted eight points and three rebounds.
Vada Moore ended on four points with four rebounds and four assists.
Charlie Coello added two points, five rebounds and two assists.
Lillie Coello contributed one point.
Allen added to her 22-point effort in the stat sheet for Festus with eight steals, five rebounds and three assists.
“If we clean up some mistakes, we give ourselves a better chance to win the game,” Johnson said. “Credit to Festus, they played hard and Josie Allen made some big plays for them. She made it hard to stop her.”
Other Lady Tigers scorers included Mya Courtois (nine points), Alyzah Scaggs (eight), Delaney Schmitt (seven), Jersey Latham (four), Ciara McDonald (two) and Elizabeth Skaggs (two).
The Lady Bulldogs next play Friday, Dec. 2, in a 7 p.m. road game at Herculaneum.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.