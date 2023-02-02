Anna Meyer’s 35-point scoring effort helped propel the Liberty Christian Academy Eagles to a trophy-round victory at the Hermann Tournament Saturday.
Liberty (18-6), of Wright City, won the seventh-place game over St. Clair (3-16), 70-51.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Anna Meyer’s 35-point scoring effort helped propel the Liberty Christian Academy Eagles to a trophy-round victory at the Hermann Tournament Saturday.
Liberty (18-6), of Wright City, won the seventh-place game over St. Clair (3-16), 70-51.
The Lady Eagles struck for 23 points in the first quarter, leading by 12 after that first eight minutes, 23-11.
St. Clair won the second period, 19-17, but still trailed, 40-30, going into halftime.
Liberty had a decisive third quarter, 19-4, to put the game away, taking a 59-34 lead into the final period.
Sicily Humphrey’s 11 points were tops for the Lady Bulldogs.
Vada Moore added nine points and Charli Coello scored seven.
Grace Moore and Emma Thompson each scored six points.
Ava Brand and Emma Talleur tallied four points apiece.
Rylea Black and Ashley Meek both netted two points.
Following Meyer’s 35-point outburst for Liberty, the Lady Eagles had two other players reach double digits — Lauren Moss (16 points) and Kylee Ball (12).
Alli Meyer posted six points and Hannah Steward rounded out the scoring with one point.
St. Clair is set to play Friday at Sullivan at 5:30 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.