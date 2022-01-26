A plethora of rebounds led to success for Rosati-Kain Tuesday.
Getting out to a double digit lead early, Rosati-Kain’s basketball Kougars (3-6) rode out a home win over St. Clair (2-12), 47-23.
Rosati-Kain amassed 49 rebounds in the contest.
The Kougars held a 14-3 advantage after one quarter. The score stood at 25-7 at the half and 34-14 at the close of the third period.
Sicily Humprhey notched nine points for the Lady Bulldogs along with two rebounds.
Grace Moore put through five points and made five rebounds.
Ava Brand scored four points, adding six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Emma Thompson finished with three points and six rebounds.
Vada Moore recorded two points, four assists, three rebounds and two steals.
Rylea Black made one rebound.
Phoebe Arnold and Bella Shelden each recorded one steal.
Lauren Grebing’s nine points were tops for the Kougars.
Other scorers included Tedda Bock (eight points), Kyleigh Patrick (eight), Brooke Elston (seven), Ella Grebing (seven), Jaynie Chatman (five), Lucy Richmond (two) and Morgan Berkley (one).
Elston led Rosati-Kain on the glass with 12 rebounds. Ella Grebing pulled down 10 boards.
Berkley and Chatman added six rebounds apiece, followed by Bock and Patrick with five apiece. Lauren Grebing added four rebounds and Richmond grabbed one.
Bock and Chatman both made four steals, accounting for eight of the Kougars’ 17 forced takeaways.
St. Clair is at the Hermann Tournament next week, playing California in the first round Monday at 6 p.m.