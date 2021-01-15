St. Clair could not overcome a second-period slump Saturday.
Ash Grove (7-6) capitalized on an early cold shooting streak from the Lady Bulldogs to build the advantage in a 48-38 victory against St. Clair (4-2) at the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Classic in Springfield.
The game was played at Baptist Bible College.
Ash Grove held a slight 11-10 lead at the end of the first quarter, which turned into a 23-10 score at halftime.
“We struggled to make shots in the second quarter,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Kelsey Moad (going to Missouri State) hit two big threes in the corner right before halftime.”
Ally Newton overcame early foul trouble to lead St. Clair’s offense with 15 points. She added eight steals, six rebounds and four assists.
“Ally played awesome; she is just an amazing talent,” Johnson said. “Annabelle (Coonse) got us back in the game in the second half. Lani (Bursey) did a great job controlling the paint. She didn’t give them any easy buckets.”
Bursey ended with nine points, seven rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Coonse also posted nine points, adding five rebounds.
Phoebe Arnold notched three points.
Vada Moore added two points.
St. Clair plays this week at the Union Tournament, starting with a pool play game against Sullivan Tuesday at 7 p.m.