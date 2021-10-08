Riding a 14-run wave in the second inning, Salem’s Lady Tigers were able to pick up a softball win at St. Clair Monday.
Salem (8-10) bookended its big inning with five runs in the top of the first inning and four in the third, defeating the Lady Bulldogs (1-15), 23-2.
St. Clair scored both of its runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Kaitlyn Janson doubled and scored to lead the St. Clair bats.
Bonnie Quick singled.
Gabby Marler and Avari Hemker each drove in a run.
Janessa Avila reached on a walk.
Pitcher Current Smith struck out three in 2.1 innings. She was charged with 13 earned runs on nine hits and 12 walks.
Cylee Schatzler recorded the final two outs, striking out one and walking two.
St. Clair hosted St. Pius X Tuesday in the regular season finale.
Postseason play is scheduled to begin Oct. 12. St. Clair holds the No. 8 seed in Class 3 District 3, drawing the top-seeded Sullivan Lady Eagles (18-6) in the first round of district play at 4:30 p.m.