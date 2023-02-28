The trip ended just a bit earlier than the Lady Bulldogs would have liked Thursday.
St. Clair sent eight wrestlers to the MSHSAA Class 1 Girls Wrestling Championships in Columbia Wednesday and Thursday, but were denied a place on the medal stand.
The Lady Bulldogs got two wrestlers through the first day of competition Wednesday, but both fell one round short of the podium.
“For the first time in school history we advanced eight girls to state while winning the district championships by 40 points over the second place team,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Two of these girls advanced to the bubble round, meaning they fell just one win short of a state medal. Six of these girls return next season.”
St. Clair scored 20 points in the tournament to finish in a tie for 41st place.
“In a year that included many incredible firsts and emotional conclusions, this season will be one that I will remember for ever,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “Our girls had a historical and record-setting season. They won their fourth consecutive Four Rivers Conference Championship, first-ever team district championship, most individual state qualifiers in Class 1 (eight), most tournament wins (three), combined with an 11-1 dual record.”
Janessa Avila (105) and Jossie Hopkins (135) were the last two standing for the Lady Bulldogs.
Avila, a sophomore, lost in the first round Wednesday to Kearney’s Riley Walker (3:10), but stayed alive with victories over Marceline’s Madison Teeter (8-0 major decision) and Monett’s Mary Jastal (3:36).
In the third consolation round, Avila was eliminated by an 8-2 decision against El Dorado Springs’ Aleah Conard.
Avila ended the year with a 36-9 record.
Hopkins opened Wednesday with a win, pinning Lexington’s Elizabeth Hager in 1:09, but suffered her first setback in the quarterfinals via a 0:36 loss to El Dorado Springs’ Elizabeth Henderson.
Hopkins came back to score a 2:48 pin of Southern Boone’s Josey Uhrig, but then fell to Marshfield’s Ariaha McIllwain (4:31) Thursday in the third consolation round.
Hopkins earned a 37-18 record on the season.
Audrey DeClue (130), Molly Brown (155) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) each recorded one win for the Lady Bulldogs, advancing to the second consolation round.
DeClue picked up a 2:53 pin over Cassville’s Faith James between losses to Brookfield’s Kaecen Brown (2:56) and Smithville’s Noellie Parrott (4-0).
DeClue ended the season with 39 wins and 16 losses.
Brown won a 6-5 decision over Lafayette County’s Lorelei Weaver, but lost to Southern Boone’s Addy Parsley (10-2) and Blair Oaks’ Halie Eaton (3:30). Brown went 36-18 for the season.
Rincon Campos pinned Lathrop’s Avery Clay (2:48) and took losses from Macon’s Brooklyn Gooding (4:00) and Sullivan’s Reya Bristow (4:00), ending the season with a 23-19 record.
“Chey believed in the process and trusted it every step of the way,” Rodgers said. “She was a key part in all of our team’s success at various tournaments throughout the year.”
Lindsay Rampani (120) fell to Lathrop’s Jordan Diercks (9-0) and Marshfield’s Macie James (6-0). Rampani owned a 29-26 record for the season.
Hannah Thacker (145) lost to Palmyra’s Ellyse Lorenson (4:25) and Gallatin’s Karydon Jones (3:44). Thacker finishes the year with a 37-16 record.
“Hannah ended her career with the most wins in school history with 117,” Rodgers said. “Hannah has been a part of our program since the beginning being a member of the first junior high team. This program would not be where it is today without Hannah.”
Kaitlynn Van De Wiele (170) suffered defeats from Pleasant Hill’s Alana Thelin (5:25) and South Callaway’s Lilli Lewis (2:05). Van De Wiele posted a 22-20 record for the season.
