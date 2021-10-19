The 2020 Class 3 state softball champions took the first step toward defending their crown Tuesday.
Sullivan (23-9) ousted St. Clair (1-17) in the first round of the Class 3 District 3 tournament, 15-0, on Sullivan’s home field.
The Lady Eagles rallied to a 9-0 lead after one inning. After a shutout frame in the second inning, Sullivan added one more run in the third and four in the fourth to close out the win after four innings.
Three Sullivan pitchers combined to earn the shutout, holding St. Clair to just one hit — a first inning single by Gabby Marler.
Kaitlyn Janson reached on a walk and stole second base.
Current Smith was hit by a pitch.
Smith, St. Clair’s pitcher of record, pitched the complete game. In 3.1 innings, she was charged with four earned runs on 11 hits and four walks.
Evvie Blankenship tossed the first inning for Sullivan, striking out two.
Molly Lohden struck out the side in the second inning.
Jaedin Blankenship closed things out. In two innings, she struck out five and walked one.
Leadoff batter Kayla Ulrich posted three hits to lead the Sullivan offense. She tripled, doubled, singled, scored three runs and drove in three.
Sophia Weirich homered, singled, walked, scored and drove in three.
Riley Branson doubled, singled and scored.
Hayli Venable doubled, singled, walked, stole a base, scored three times and drove in two.
Lohden singled, stole a base and scored.
Dorie Richardson singled, stole, scored and drove in two.
Evvie Blankenship walked twice and scored once.
Morgan Braun stole a base and scored.
Jaedin Blankenship and Ava Declue both scored once.
Sullivan advanced to Thursday’s semifinal round, awaiting the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal matchup between Ursuline Academy and St. Francis Borgia Regional.