Dragons have a reputation for being stingy.
The Ste. Genevieve basketball Lady Dragons (18-15) lived up to that reputation Tuesday by being stingy with the lead in a 61-35 home win against St. Clair (9-13) in the Class 4 District 2 semifinals.
The top-seeded Lady Dragons advanced to host No. 2 Park Hills Central (18-4) in the championship game Thursday.
Ste. Genevieve led the Lady Bulldogs, 18-15, after one quarter, 32-17 at halftime and 47-26 to conclude the third period.
“The girls played hard, but their size was too much for us,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said.
Alohilani Bursey led St. Clair with one last double-double, scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds.
Annabelle Coonse posted seven points with five rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Ally Newton scored three points, adding seven rebounds, six steals and five assists.
Ava Brand contributed two points and three steals.
Phoebe Arnold made two rebounds and two assists.
Vada Moore and Grace Moore each grabbed one rebound. Grace Moore also recorded an assist.
It was the final game for three seniors on the team — Bursey, Newton and Coonse.