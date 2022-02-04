The St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs cracked the top 10 Saturday at Francis Howell’s Kyle Thrasher Tournament.
St. Clair earned 67.5 points to place ninth out of 21 varsity teams.
Francis Howell Central led all teams with 175 points. Holt (168.5), Lafayette (144), Marquette (122) and Parkway South (118.5) rounded out the top five.
Senior Kaitlyn Janson had the top finish for the Lady Bulldogs, placing third in the 149-pound division.
Jossie Hopkins (135) finished fourth and Riley Ostendorf (130) was fifth.
Janessa Avila (105), Audrey Declue (125) and Hannah Thacker (141) each placed sixth.
Liberty McKenzie (174) made it to the second round of wrestlebacks.
Peyton Dunn (141) wrestled unattached and won the consolation side of that bracket.
“Finishing in the top 10 at this tournament is a solid accomplishment and we did it on both the boys and girls side,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Was lots of fun having our boys and girls together competing at the same school. Once again our girls put quite a few on the medal stand.”
Janson finished 3-1 on the day, pinning McCluer North’s Jessica Bredenkoetter (0:13), Francis Howell Central’s Skyler Morrissey (2:44) and Ft. Zumwalt North’s Chloe Jones (0:45).
Hopkins posted a 2-2 record with wins against Holt’s Brianna Wasser (5:30) and Troy’s Emma Forbes (2:57).
Ostendorf went 2-1, pinning Alton’s Phuong Tran (0:34) and Parkway South’s Taya Stanford (0:24).
Thacker won two of her four matches, pinning Francis Howell Central’s Mary Kate Neal (3:19) and winning a 17-0 technical fall over Pattonville’s Jordane Hale.
Declue finished with a 1-2 record, pinning Marquette’s Kaylee Luker in 53 seconds.
After an opening-round loss, Dunn won three matches in a row, pinning Francis Howell Central’s Hailey Paul (0:56), Granite City’s Riley White (0:43) and Neal (2:45).
McKenzie went 1-2, pinning Lindbergh’s Elizabeth Williams (1:09).
Avila was 0-3 on the day.
St. Clair wrestles this weekend at the Class 1 District 1 Tournament, hosted by Lafayette.