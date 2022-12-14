With nine wrestlers placing Friday at the Union Tournament, St. Clair’s Lady Bulldogs were able to propel themselves into the top five of the team standings.
St. Clair scored 137 points and ranked fifth overall.
Northwest was the team winner with 213 points, followed by Washington at 210.
Marquette (190) and Camdenton (145) also made it into the top five team scores.
Other area teams competing included Sullivan (12th, 69 points), Union (13th, 61), Pacific (15th, 52), St. James (19th, 27) and St. Francis Borgia Regional (21st, 22).
“In both the girls and boys tournament our wrestlers performed well,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. The Bulldog boys finished seventh Saturday. “We saw a lot of consistency from last weekend at Parkway South in that we won many of our matches by pin. Bonus points are very important in wrestling and it is good to see our kids going after the pins.”
Janessa Avila (105 pounds) was St. Clair’s top wrestler on the day, ranking second in her weight class.
Avila pinned Springfield Central’s Rebekah Harrison (0:14) and won a 12-0 major decision over Poplar Bluff’s Kayleigh Dazey to reach the championship round.
Washington’s Nina Zimmermann remained unbeaten on the year with a 7-0 decision victory over Avila int he finals.
Jossie Hopkins (135) finished third for St. Clair. Her only loss in the quarterfinal round to Marshfield’s Ariaha McIllwain in the ultimate tiebreaker after a 4-4 score.
Hopkins then pinned Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (0:40) and Ste. Genevieve’s Katlynn Lay (2:44) to reach the third-place match, a rematch with McIllwain, which Hopkins won by pin in 3:14.
Liberty McKenzie (19) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) both ended fifth for the Lady Bulldogs.
Audrey DeClue (130), Peyton Dunn (140) and Hannah Thacker (145) each ranked seventh. Raeleigh DeClue (110) and Molly Brown (155) both took eighth place.
Addyson Buckthorpe (115), Lindsay Rampani (125) and Harlie Humphrey (170) also wrestled for St. Clair, but did not place.
McKenzie was 3-2 in her matches. Her wins came by pin against St. James’ Martiera Curtis (0:23), Pacific’s Marissa Johnson (1:06) and Camdenton’s Tea De Jesus-Delgado (1:21).
Rincon Campos wrestled to a 1-2 record. She finished with a win by pin over Sullivan’s Reya Bristow (4:55) in the fifth-place round.
Audrey DeClue and Dunn each rebounded from a first-round loss to close with four consecutive victories apiece.
Audrey DeClue topped Seckman’s Nadia Steinhoff (5:33), Logan-Rogersville’s Sierra Finley (0:53), Marshfield’s Avery Clinton (1:29) and Marquette’s Nahria Simmons (12-7 decision).
Dunn won against Marshfield’s Paula Vidal Blazquez (0:19), Northwest’s Yuridia Fajardo (7-4 decision), Farmington’s Marissa Wallace (2:31) and Washington’s Bri James (2:25).
Thacker posted a record of 2-2, pinning Marshfield’s Abygail Spencer (3:16) and Webster Groves’ Isabel Duvall (0:49).
Raeleigh DeClue went 3-2 with wins over Eureka’s Amara Vanderhoof (0:27), Farmington’s Kaylin Bloom (1:34) and Union’s Lillie Zimmermann (medical forfeit).
Brown was 2-2 on the day with wins by pin again Ste. Genevieve’s Hailey Wheeler (3:27) and Potosi’s McKenley Dicus (4:50).
Buckthorpe tallied one win, pinning Washington’s Keira Soos (1:04).
St. Clair wrestles at Union again Wednesday in a dual meet at 5 p.m.
