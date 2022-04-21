The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs ended their second tournament of the season by taking a bite out of the home team.
St. Clair (10-6), the third-ranked team in the White Pool, notched a 6-1 victory over tournament host Hillsboro (4-7), the third-ranked team in the Blue Pool, in Saturday’s fifth-place contest.
“The Hillsboro Tournament is always a hard, competitive tournament,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It is physically demanding and competition is always really good. This tournament helps us and prepares us for the rest of the season.”
The Lady Bulldogs held a 3-1 halftime lead over the host Lady Hawks.
Kennedy Travis and Lucy Moore both netted a brace for St. Clair. Travis was named to the all-tournament team.
Audrey Declue and Kadence Gardner scored once goal apiece.
“It was great to see Lucy and Kadence score some goals for us,” Isgrig said. “They do a lot of things to help us win but don’t always have a lot of stats. It was nice to see both of their hard work pay off. Audrey also played well. She passed the ball well and set her teammates up while finishing one herself.”
Travis, Declue, McKenna Conway, Sammi Nickerson, Emma Thompson and Izzy Tiepelman each notched an assist.
“We played a full 80 minutes and I thought we played hard the whole game, especially with it being our third game in three days,” Isgrig said. “I thought defensively we looked good and did a good job winning the ball and connecting to our midfield. Sammi Nickerson had a really good tournament for us and is playing fast and very consistent.”
Lillie Coello earned the win in the net for St. Clair, making three saves.
Colleen Theiss netted Hillsboro’s only goal off an assist from Mikaela Smith.
Hillsboro goalkeeper Baylei Clubb recorded six saves.
St. Clair returns to Hillsboro for a rematch Tuesday at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs play at home Friday against Valley Park.
St. Clair heads on the road Monday for three games at Festus Monday, Northwest Tuesday and Warrenton Wednesday.