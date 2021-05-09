The battle for second position in the Four Rivers Conference came down to one goal Thursday.
St. Clair (12-8, 4-1) was the recipient of that goal in a 1-0 road win at Pacific (9-8-1, 3-2).
“I was really proud of our girls for last night’s win,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “It wraps up second place in the FRC, which is something to be proud of. Pacific is a really good team and I thought we really competed with them. We are getting better, and the girls are really buying in.”
Pacific had opportunities to score, but held out of the net by the St. Clair defense and freshman goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski.
“Overall, it was a disappointing game for us,” Pacific Head Coach Dana Kelm said. “We had over 20 shots on goal and could not finish. It was frustrating for both the players and the coaches on the sidelines.”
Jesionowski recorded 10 saves to earn her 10th shutout of the season.
Kennedy Travis did the scoring honors for the Lady Bulldogs in the first half off an assist from Izzy Tiepelman.
Travis reached 25 goals on the season with that score.
“Kennedy had a calm finish on a breakaway to put us ahead and our team played well as a defensive unit to hold on,” Isgrig said. “Joey had her best game of the season in goal. Ally Newton was a monster in the middle of the field. She continues to win 50/50 balls and it’s amazing that this is her first year of soccer. Sammi Nickerson played another strong game for us at center back leading our defense.”
St. Clair concludes the regular season Monday, hosting De Soto at 6:30 p.m.
Pacific has two regular season games remaining, the first being Monday’s home contest with Wentzville Liberty at 5 p.m.