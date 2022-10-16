Sullivan kept itself in the running for the Four Rivers Conference chase for at least one more round of league play Tuesday.
The Lady Eagles (12-7-1, 3-2) won on the road at St. Clair in three sets, 25-12, 25-13, 25-21.
The Lady Bulldogs (11-13-2) improved to 3-3 in league play with a three-set victory on the road at Owensville (5-17-4, 1-5) Thursday, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23.
St. Clair’s statistics from both matches were not available at print deadline.
In Tuesday’s match, Emma Brune led Sullivan with 15 kills.
Olivia Witt (11 kills), Ava Blankenship (eight), Raegan Johnson (two), Maci Nolie (two), Stevi Saling (two) and Erica Juergens (one) also notched kills.
Blankenship posted four blocks. Saling blocked two. Johnson and Witt had one block apiece.
Nolie passed for 28 assists.
Anna Brooks was credited with three assists. Carley Godfey and Witt recorded two assists apiece.
Brooks and Johnson both served three aces.
Nolie had two aces. Emily Clonts, Brune and Witt notched one ace apiece.
Brooks led in digs with 15.
Brune (14), Nolie (12), Witt (10), Godfrey (nine), Johnson (three), Clonts (two), Blankenship (one) and Saling (one) also recorded digs.
St. Clair traveled to Owensville Thursday and will wrap league play Tuesday at home against Hermann at 6 p.m.
