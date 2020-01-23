With eight wrestlers placing fifth or better, the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs finished second Saturday at the St. Charles Invitational.
The host Lady Pirates won the team total with 215.5 points. St. Clair was the runner-up at 134 points. Also in the top five were Poplar Buff (106), McCluer (94) and Ft. Zuwmalt North (90.5).
A total of six Lady Bulldogs placed third in their weight classes. One placed fourth and one fifth.
Cassidy Shoemate (110), Emma Davis (120), Hannah Thacker (125), Makayla Johnson (135), Elexis Wohlgemuth (142) and Makenzie Turner (235) each finished third.
“It was another trophy win for our girls team at the St. Charles tournament, placing a strong second of 20 teams,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Without winning an individual championship the girls all pulled together and won bout after bout on the consolation side, finishing with a streak of five wins out of six matches in the third place bouts.”
Shoemate won by pin against Danita Smith (McCluer) in 3:12 and Ali Burkemper (Ft. Zumwalt North) in 31 seconds. In the third-place match, she pinned Smith again in a rematch in 1:08.
Davis scored wins by pin against Kiernan Sutton (St. Charles) in 3:52 and Rory Cartwright (Ft. Zumwalt South) in 1:29. She then pinned Sutton again in the third-place match in 1:04.
Thacker came back in the consolation round with a pin in 45 seconds against Gabriel Powers (Brentwood) and then pinned Alexis Rowland (Poplar Bluff) in 2:45 in the third-place match.
Johnson pinned Annsleigh Alexander (Brentwood) in 2:25 and Caylee Braun (Ft. Zumwalt North) in 2:32 before finishing the third-place match with a pin in 4:38 against Elektra Lowe (Wentzville Liberty).
Wohlgemuth pinned Gwydion Haney (St. Charles) in 1:50 and Ash Hale (Ft. Zumwalt North) in 1:11 before finishing with a 12-4 major decision win for third place against Haley Moore (St. Charles).
Turner pinned Esther Gbloesse (Pattonville) in 56 seconds and Lena Ridley (Pattonville) in 1:05. Then, in the final round she pinned Shekinah Reed (Brentwood) in 2:29.
Lili Vernon (115) went 2-2 and placed fourth. She won by pin in 4:36 against Claudia Sumner (Pattonville) and by a 9-4 decision against Olivia Goodman (Ft. Zumwalt South). Penny Zheng (John Burroughs) won third place against Vernon by pin.
Kaitlyn Janson (130) finished fifth, ending with a pin of Kouzovlov Valentina (Ft. Zumwalt North) in 34 seconds. Janson had a previous win by pin in 51 seconds against Carmen Martin (Troy).
The Lady Bulldogs fielded two additional wrestlers at 130 and 135 pounds.
Emma Barrett wrestled in addition to Janson at 130 pounds and finished seventh. She defeated Troy’s Martin in the final round with a pin in 4:22.
Gabby Marler was St. Clair’s second wrestler behind Johnson at 135 pounds. Marler posted an 0-2 record in the tournament.
St. Clair is hosting its own tournaments this coming weekend with the girls wrestling Friday, starting at 2:30 p.m. The Bulldogs will host a boys tournament Saturday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.