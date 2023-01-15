Three Lady Bulldogs climbed to the top of the Four Rivers Conference dog pile Tuesday.
St. Clair scored 253 team points to win the conference girls wrestling tournament, led by individual weight class winners Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Jossie Hopkins (135) and Molly Brown (155).
Owensville was a distant runner-up in the team standings with 158.5 points. Union and Sullivan each scored 152 and tied for third. Pacific (67) and St. James (60) completed the standings.
Avila pinned down both opponents, Owensville’s Jenna Vandegriffe (2:54) and Union’s Josey Alfermann (1:01).
Hopkins pinned both Union’s Trysten Pope (0:11) and Sullivan’s Sadie Altimus (1:05).
Brown defeated both Sullivan’s Katie Summers (1:45) and Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann (4:46).
Raeleigh DeClue (110), Lindsay Rampani (120), Audrey DeClue (130), Peyton Dunn (140), Hannah Thacker (145), Liberty McKenzie (190) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) all ranked second in their divisions.
Lilly Verrett (115) and Kailtynn Van De Wile (170) each placed third.
Kristian Steffey (125) ended fifth.
Raeleigh DeClue was in a two-person division with Union’s Lillie Zimmermann, who won the head-to-head matchup by a 9-3 decision.
Rampani defeated Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler (0:53), but fell to Owensville’s Elizabeth Adams (4:36).
Audrey DeClue defeated St. James’ Torie Hudson (1:00), but lost a 6-1 decision to Union’s Jade Studdard.
Dunn rebounded from a loss to Sullivan’s Dorie Richardson (5:38) to pin her way through the rest of the bracket with wins over St. James’ Elisa Bierman (0:44), Union’s Gracie Straatmann (1:47) and Owensville’s McKenzy Echols (3:17).
Thacker edged out Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl by a 9-8 decision and pinned Union’s Ashley Wright (0:29), but was pinned by Pacific’s Dani Gullet (2:47).
McKenzie gained wins over Union’s Destiny Vlcek (3:47), Pacific’s Marissa Johnson (1:25) and St. James’ Martiera Curtis (0:18), but was beaten by Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (3:20).
Rincon Campos topped Owensville’s Madison Lewis (1:09), but fell to Sullivan’s Reya Bristow (0:59).
Verrett was pinned by St. James’ Hanna Hendry (1:13) and Union’s Brianna Keiser (0:58).
Van De Wile gained a win over Sullivan’s Ruby Daily (1:50), but finished behind Owensville’s Bailee Dare (0:43) and Union’s Gianna Schreck (3:02).
Steffey was pinned by Owensville’s Carly Brown (2:49), Pacific’s Zoe Fisher (1:17), St. James’ Heidi Endsley (5:01) and lost a 12-2 major decision to Union’s CJ Sullivan.
St. Clair has an upcoming quad meet Tuesday, Jan. 17, at De Soto. Windsor and St. Pius X (Festus) are also slated to attend.