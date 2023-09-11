Put one in the win column for the St. Clair softball Lady Bulldogs.
After weathering a winless 2022 season and an 0-3 start to this campaign, the Lady Bulldogs (1-4, 0-2) notched their first win under new Head Coach Carmen Ruszala Wednesday, an 18-11 victory at Bayless (1-3).
Playing Thursday, St. Clair lost at home to Four Rivers Conference foe St. James (1-2, 1-0), 11-0, as St. James pitcher Alexus Freeman completed a no-hitter.
The score was tied, 2-2, after one inning and Bayless forged a 4-3 lead after two frames.
St. Clair pulled ahead, 5-4, in the third inning and remained in front the rest of the way, adding five runs in the fourth inning, five in the fifth and three in the seventh.
Bayless tallied two runs in the fourth, one in the fifth, one in the sixth and three in the seventh.
St. Clair’s statistics from the game were not available at deadline.
“Senior Lindsay Simpson pitched a complete seven-inning game,” Ruszala said. “Our defense was solid as was our hitting. All the players on the field contributed both defensively and offensively.”
The visiting Lady Tigers scored four runs in the second inning, two in the third, three in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Those runs were more than enough to back Freeman’s no-hit effort with 11 strikeouts over six innings.
Freeman did issue four walks to Simpson, Joey Jesionowski, Avari Hemker and Alyssa Jesionowski.
Cylee Schatzler pitched three innings and allowed eight runs (three earned) on two hits and three strikeouts.
Simpson pitched the other three innings for St. Clair and allwoed three runs on four hits and one walk, striking out two.
St. Clair plays at Jefferson Monday.
