Another day and another hat trick for the St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs.
Tuesday, it was senior Izzy Tiepelman netting her second three-goal night of the season, helping lead the Lady Bulldogs (4-2) to an 8-0 road win at North County (0-3).
Having just played at St. Francis Borgia the night before, St. Clair rotated its bench players in regularly.
“We came out and moved the ball around pretty well,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “Monday was tough on our legs so we subbed a lot against North County. Emma Thompson was a good spark for us off the bench and Paris Perkins and Ashley Meek gave us good minutes defensively off the bench.”
Tiepelman added to her three goals with two assists.
On top of the hat trick, St. Clair received a pair of braces from Lucy Moore and Thompson.
“Izzy continued her hot streak with another hat trick and Lucy continues to be dangerous for us on the outside,” Isgrig said. “They both got two (goals) early and set the tone for us.”
Audrey DeClue added one goal.
Kennedy Travis recorded three assists.
Kadence Gardner, Claire Merseal and Thompson were credited with one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded a clean 45-minute sheet without needing to make a save.
It was the third shutout for St. Clair on the season.
St. Clair played on the road for the third night in a row Wednesday at Wright City.
After a few days off, the Lady Bulldogs return to the soccer pitch Tuesday at Sullivan, starting at 5 p.m.
