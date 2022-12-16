The Linn Lady Cats punched their ticket to the semifinals of their home tournament Tuesday.
Linn (6-1) defeated St. Clair (0-4) in the opening round of the tournament, 67-34.
The teams were seeded fourth and fifth in the five-team bracket. Linn advanced to play the No. 1 seed, Cuba, Thursday.
Linn held a 15-10 edge after one quarter.
The lead held at 27-18 going into halftime and 45-32 after three quarters.
Linn outscored the Lady Bulldogs, 22-2, in the final eight minutes.
Rylea Black’s eight points were tops for St. Clair.
Sicily Humphrey, Emma Talleur and Vada Moore each tallied six points.
Ava Brand added four points. Charli Coello and Grace Moore scored two points apiece.
Emma Thompson and Grace Moore had five rebounds apiece.
Vada Moore ended with four rebounds.
Humphrey and Talleur snagged two rebounds apiece and Black grabbed one.
Vada Moore passed out six assists.
Grace Moore and Thompson were each credited with two assists and Ashley Meek one.
Black and Brand came away with two steals apiece. Humphrey stole one.
Bella Shelden recorded a block.
In Tuesday’s other contest, No. 2 Newburg defeated third-seeded South Callaway, 60-13, advancing directly to Saturday’s 2:30 p.m. championship game.
St. Clair and South Callaway played Thursday prior to the Cuba-Linn game. The St. Clair-South Callaway winner and the Cuba-Linn loser meet for third place Saturday at 1 p.m.
