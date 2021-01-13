Wrestling twice, the Rockwood Summit Lady Falcons twice won Wednesday.
Summit first defeated St. Clair in the girls-only dual, 48-24. In a rematch, Summit topped the visiting Lady Bulldogs again, 36-24.
St. Clair had four wrestlers win twice on the night — Summer Fangers (107/112 pounds), Makayla Johnson (132), Kaitlyn Janson (137/143) and Elexis Wohlgemuth (143/151).
Emma Davis (122) also earned a win, but only wrestled once.
“After a long time off from winter break I saw a lot of good things from many of our girls,” St. Clair Assistant Coach Michael Rodgers said. “We proved that conditioning isn’t an issue by being able to win some tight matches in the closing seconds of matches.”
Fangers was unopposed in the first match at 107, so bumped up to 112 for the rematch where she pinned Maya Abraham.
Johnson was unopposed in the opening dual. She pinned Addie Wilhelm in the second go-round.
Janson won by forfeit in the first go at 137, then moved up to 143 and pinned Jessica Miller.
Wohlgemuth won a 5-4 decision against Miller at 143 and then moved up to 151, pinning Brooke Sobocinski.
Davis’ win was an 8-7 decision against Claire Doering.
“In our wins, we continued to look to score and build our leads and in our defeats we fought hard and left it all out on the mat,” Rodgers said. “Like after every competition, we know what we need to work on and I am confident that we will get there.”
Chaire Perks won twice for Rockwood Summit, pinning Audrey Declue and Andrea Penovich at 117 pounds.
Sheri Owens and Aisha Hussein both gained wins by pin against Liberty McKenzie at 174 pounds. Both also competed at 195, winning by forfeit in alternating matches.
Emily Droppelman (235) earned two Summit victories by forfeit.
After losing by decision against Davis, Doering moved up to 127 pounds in the rematch and pinned Riley Ostendorf.
Sobocinski was a winner by forfeit at 151 pounds in the first dual.
Wilhelm scored a pin against Hannah Thacker in the first dual.
The Lady Bulldogs are competing Saturday in a home tournament.