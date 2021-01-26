Winning or tying each quarter, Steelville girls basketball was able to win at home Wednesday.
St. Clair (5-7) fell against the Lady Cardinals (14-5), 56-43.
Steelville got things going its way early, leading 16-9 at the end of the first quarter.
The score stood at 33-21 at halftime and 44-31 after three quarters.
Statistics from the game were not available at print deadline.
Thursday’s road game with Jefferson City had to be postponed.
The Lady Bulldogs are scheduled to appear at the Hermann Tournament next week, playing Battle in the first round Monday at 7:30 p.m.