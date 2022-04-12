Halftime only delayed the inevitable Thursday in St. James.
One minute into the second half, St. Clair scored its eighth, and final, goal to end the Four Rivers Conference girls soccer game, 8-0.
The Lady Bulldogs improved to 8-4 overall, 3-2 in FRC games. St. James dropped to 0-3 overall, 0-1 in the FRC.
“We did a good job moving the ball and playing unselfishly,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “I thought our energy level was good throughout the game.”
Three Lady Bulldogs scored two goals in the game. Audrey DeClue, Izzy Tiepelman and Kennedy Travis each ended with braces.
Kadence Gardner and Kaitlyn Janson scored one goal apiece.
DeClue was the assists leader with two. Claire Merseal, Lucy Moore, Sammi Nickerson and Travis each had one assist.
“Izzy, Kennedy and Audrey each had two goals and continue to be weapons for us offensively,” Isgrig said. “Kadence Gardner and Kaitlyn Janson also scored a goal each.”
Charlee Dierker posted the shutout.
“Defensively we did a good job playing aggressive and winning the ball,” Isgrig said.
“Charlee didn’t touch the ball in the game.
Isgrig said it was a good confidence booster.
“We are a little banged up and we made it through this week relatively healthy,” Isgrig said. “Our schedule is about to get tough, so we have to keep getting better and playing as a team.”
Tiepelman capped a huge week for St. Clair.
“Izzy had a monster week for us with eight goals,” Isgrig said.