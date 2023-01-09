Not even close.
The St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs won convincing in all three duals matchups Thursday at the Park Hills Central quad.
St. Clair bested Park Hills Central, 60-16, Dexter, 72-0, and Potosi, 66-12.
Park Hills Central
St. Clair scored six pins and four forfeit victories over the meet hosts.
Raeleigh DeClue (110 pounds) gained the first St. Clair win by pinning Chloe Yount (2:18).
Other pins included Lilly Verrett (120) over Taylor Sharp (4:40), Lindsay Rampani (125) against Tessa Mosier (1:53), Molly Brown (155) against Erine Stricklin (0:35), Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) over Ally Burrell (3:17) and Liberty McKenzie (190) versus Ella Mitchem (0:29).
Audrey DeClue (130), Peyton Dunn (140), Hannah Thacker (145) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235) were unopposed for the Lady Bulldogs.
Addison Wells (105) took a forfeit win for Central.
Hannah Allen (115) gained the Lady Rebels’ only pin, topping Addyson Buckthorpe (1:42).
Addisyn Gasaway (135) picked up a final four team points for the host team with a 10-0 major decision against Jossie Hopkins.
Dexter
Dexter fielded just three wrestlers, all of whom St. Clair was able to pin.
Buckthorpe (115) defeated Emily Barrett (0:50).
Dunn (140) scored the pin on Kailey Cook (0:34).
Van De Wile (170) covered Kennedy McCormick (5:56).
Raeleigh DeClue (110), Verrett (120), Rampani (125), Audrey Declue (130), Hopkins (135), Thacker (145), Brown (155), McKenzie (190) and Rincon Campos (235) each took the free wins.
Potosi
There were three contested matches in this dual.
St. Clair’s Raeleigh DeClue (110) scored the first pin against Allison Missey (1:56).
Harley Vance of Potosi gained the only contested with for Potosi, pinning Rampani (4:59).
Brown (155) got the better of McKenley Dicus (0:51).
Verrett (115), Buckthrope (120), Audrey DeClue (130), Hopkins (135), Dunn (140), Thacker (145), Van De Wile (170), McKenzie (190) and Rincon Campos (235) were unopposed for the Lady Bulldogs.
Alexis Missey (105) took six points for Potosi by forfeit.
Neither team fielded a 100-pound competitor.
St. Clair returns to the mats Saturday at 8:30 a.m. to compete in Lafayette’s Fred Ross Tournament.
