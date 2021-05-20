Not even a continuous downfall could dampen St. Clair’s chances to advance in the Class 2 District 1 girls soccer tournament Saturday.
The Lady Bulldogs (14-8) won at home against Sullivan (15-10) in the district quarterfinals, 3-1.
The win marks eight victories in a row for the Lady Bulldogs. As the No. 4 seed in the district, St. Clair next plays Tuesday at No. 1 Perryville (15-4-2) in the semifinal round at 4 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs struck for the first two goals Saturday. Sullivan battled back to cut the lead to 2-1 at halftime.
“Overall I thought we played a pretty good game,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We put a lot of pressure on them throughout, and I thought we did a pretty good job possessing the ball. Defensively we played well, really limiting their chances. Sullivan played hard, and I thought we did a good job playing under control and keeping our emotions in check.”
Izzy Tiepelman delivered the first goal 10 minutes into the contest, assisted by Claire Merseal.
“We talked before the game about getting off to a good start, and we put a ton of pressure on them the first 10 minutes,” Isgrig said. “Izzy scored a gritty goal for us to get us on the board. She has been a huge part of our winning streak and has become a huge weapon up top.”
Kennedy Travis extended the lead with a penalty kick after Kaitlyn Janson was knocked down in the box.
Sullivan’s goal before the half came from Emma Adams, with an assist by Raeleigh Miller.
Travis ended with a brace after pushing the St. Clair lead back up to two goals with a second-half score.
“We came out well again, adding a lot of pressure then Kennedy scored on a breakaway after another great ball from Audrey Declue,” Isgrig said. “They were playing an offsides trap, and Audrey and Kennedy timed it up perfectly. Kennedy finished it calmly to put us up 3-1. This was a huge goal for us to give us a little breathing room.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski recorded five saves.
Sullivan keeper Maria Schatzl made 10 stops.
Tuesday’s other district semifinal pits No. 2 North County (13-7) against third-seeded Fredericktown (9-9-1), following the conclusion of the St. Clair-Perryville match.