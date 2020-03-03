The St. Clair basketball Lady Bulldogs came from behind in the second half to end the regular season on a win.
St. Clair (16-7) won on the road Tuesday at Park Hills Central (20-5), 69-64.
The hosting Lady Rebels held leads of 12-11 after one quarter and 33-28 at halftime.
“Lani (Bursey) and Alana (Hinson) took over in the third quarter,” St. Clair Head Coach Travis Johnson said. “Ally (Newton) led us in the fourth quarter. She was very aggressive throughout the fourth quarter.”
Bursey led the Lady Bulldogs with 22 points. She added six rebounds, four steals and three assists.
Hinson poured in 17 points to go with four rebounds.
Newton netted 10 points with eight assists, five steals and five rebounds.
Mackenzie Lowder added seven points, two rebounds and an assist.
Annabelle Coonse and Vada Moore both scored five points and Phoebe Arnold scored three.
Arnold made three rebounds, Moore two and Coonse one.
Coonse grabbed four steals and passed out two assists.
Moore finished with one assist.
The Lady Bulldogs play Saturday at Union in the first round of the Class 4 District 9 Tournament against Salem at 1 p.m. St. Clair is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and owns a win over the Lady Tigers earlier this week, 61-39.