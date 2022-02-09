The St. Clair wrestling Lady Bulldogs accumulated 45 points in the Class 1 District 1 Tournament Saturday and Monday at Lafayette.
That placed the team 16th in the event. The season ends for the Lady Bulldogs with no qualifiers advancing to the state tournament Feb. 17-19 in Columbia.
Northwest won the district team title with 153 points, followed closely by Lafayette (148.5) and then Rockwood Summit (120), Eureka (110) and Sikeston (106) to round out the top five.
Senior Kaitlyn Janson came within one final win of advancing to the state tournament Monday.
In Saturday’s rounds, Janson pinned Eureka’s Reagan Wood (1:53) and Seckman’s Kendall Altman (0:17), but was pinned by Northwest’s Taylor Accardi (3:13).
“Kaitlyn advanced through this district tournament with a great attitude, relentless wrestling and demonstrated leadership by example which every student athlete in our program should aspire to,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said.
Janson gained another win Monday with a win by pin over Sullivan’s Maria Schatzl (2:31), moving on to face De Soto’s Hannah Eberhardt in the consolation semifinals.
Eberhardt, who entered the district tournament with a 43-4 record, ousted Janson by a 5-1 decision. Eberhardt went on to win the third-place match in a 12-1 major decision over Accardi.
Janson was the only St. Clair wrestler to advance beyond Saturday’s rounds.
Summer Fangers (100) pinned Rolla’s Ella Christopher (3:12), but lost to Festus’ Lee Ann Dobbs (7-3) and Seckman’s Lily McBride (8-1).
Janessa Avila (105) fell to Festus’ Sarah Gazaway (6-2) and was eliminated by Sikeston’s Ellie Douglass on an 8-6 score in sudden victory overtime.
Audrey Declue (125) pinned Eureka’s Avery McCollum (4:00) and Marquette’s Kaylee Luker (2:23), but was pinned by Parkway South’s Nadia Middendort (3:51) and lost a 6-0 decision to Lafayette’s Maddie Johnson.
Riley Ostendorf (130) pinned Pattonville’s Allison Basta (3:54) and Brentwood’s Madison Pierce (0:08), but lost to Northwest’s Hallie Becker (1:47) and Herculaneum’s Eddyson Reeves (5-3).
Jossie Hopkins (135) pinned Ste. Genevieve’s Hailey Wheeler (4:38) and Rolla’s Morgan Burris (1:57), but lost to Parkway South’s Janiah Jones (4:44) and Fox’s Kylee Bearden (7-1).
Hannah Thacker (141) picked up wins against Parkway South’s Izzie Rigueiro (2:13) and Farmington’s Marrisa Wallace (9-6) before falling to Marquette’s Rebecca Strong (2:00) and Eureka’s Faith Ruoff (5-3).
Liberty McKenzie (174) fell to Marquette’s Amariyah Dabney (4:35) and Jackson’s Maggie Gibbs (1:10).
The Class 1 girls session at the state tournament begins Thursday, Feb. 17, at 2 p.m. with the first round and first wrestlebacks.