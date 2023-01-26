No other program came close to the St. Clair Lady Bulldogs on their home mats Friday.
St. Clair tallied 258 points to win their home tournament, outscoring runner-up Wright City by more than 100 points.
Wright City ended with 140 points, followed by third-place West Plains (130). Ft. Zumwalt East (100) and Sullivan (99) each cracked the top five.
Owensville (98), Parkway West (83), St. Charles (78), Eldon (72), De Soto (34), Fatima (32), Herculaneum (30), Lift for Life Academy Charter (22), Union (20.5), Kirkwood (20) and St. Francis Borgia (10) also competed in the event.
St. Clair earned four bracket titles in the tournament as well as four second-place and four third-place finishes.
Janessa Avila (105 pounds), Raeleigh DeClue (110), Peyton Dunn (140) and Liberty McKenzie (190) were each individual winners for St. Clair.
“Once again, we just had one dominating performance after another,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “They won by more than 100 points in their own tournament, so obviously we are very pleased with what they’ve been able to do.”
Avila pinned Parkway West’s Brooke Eddy (1:47), won by disqualification over Union’s Josey Alfermann and finished with a 12-0 major decision win over Wright City’s Samantha Yates.
“She’s ranked No. 4 in the state,” Hughes said. “She has been on top of the podium all year, so we expect big things from her in the postseason.”
DeClue faced just two challengers in her weight class. She pinned both, topping Fatima’s Heidi Struemph in 44 seconds and West Plains’ Madyson Melvin in 33 seconds.
Dunn pinned all five opponents in her division, scoring wins in order over Kirkwood’s Josie Hosea (2:45), Wright City’s Sara Sehnert (1:18), Union’s Gracie Straatmann (3:05), Owensville McKenzy Echols (4:30) and Parkway West’s Lydia Brazier (2:43).
McKenzie went 3-0 with victories over Parkway West’s Alyssa Morelli (no time reported), West Plains’ Kaycie Allcorn (0:37) and Owensville’s Kelby Schoenfeld (1:23).
Runners-up for the Lady Bulldogs were Lilly Verrett (115), Audrey DeClue (130), Hannah Thacker (145) and Cheyannah Rincon Campos (235).
Addyson Buckthorpe (115), Lindsay Rampani (120), Molly Brown (155) and Kaitlynn Van De Wile (170) each finished third.
Jossie Hopkins (135) ranked fourth.
Harlie Humphrey (155) placed ninth.
As the team’s second wrestler in a bracket, Buckthorpe and Humphrey did not record points toward the team standings.
Verrett won four of her five matches, defeating St. Charles’ Lilian Vargas (1:02), West Plains’ Flora Darnell (2:29), Parkway West’s Molly Masalskis (1:54) and teammate Addyson Buckthorpe (1:37).
In that same weight class, Buckthorpe finished with a 3-2 record, defeating Darnell (1:02), Vargas (0:58) and Masalskis (1:37).
Audrey DeClue went 3-2, winning matches over Eldon’s Anmarie Dillon (2:36), Lift for Life’s Makayla Murray (9-2) and St. Charles’ Syria Bell (2:50).
Thacker was 3-1 with wins by pin against Wright City’s Lauren Ritter (no time reported), West Plains’ Kyra Roberson (0:13) and Sullivan’s Katie Summers (1:22).
Rincon Campos went 2-2 with both losses to bracket champion Reya Bristow of Sullivan (1:09 and 1:52). Rincon Campos pinned Wright City’s Ella Greenwell Washburn (2:00) and Ft. Zumwalt East’s Riley Kortkamp (2:45).
Rampani went 3-2 with wins over Sullivan’s Karen Dietzler (5:53) and St. Charles Muryn Wallace (1:59) in the preliminary rounds. For third place, she pinned West Plains’ Rayven Davis (5:34).
Brown posted a 3-2 record, winning prelimary matches over Parkway West’s Lucille Moore (0:56) and Owensville’s Josie Gerlemann (4:47). She fell in the semifinals to De Soto’s Ella Bradley (1:03), but came back to pin Zumwalt East’s Madison McQueen (3:17) for third place.
Van Del Wile went 1-2 in a round-robin format, scoring her lone victory by a 7-5 decision over Zumwalt East’s Addyson Shepherd.
Hopkins won two of her matches, pinning Wright City’s Hayden Scorfina (1;13) and Parkway West’s Kara Simpson (0:13). She lost a major decision in her third-round matchup and then exited the championship bracket with an injury, allowing Fatima’s Skyla Schroeder to win third place by medical forfeit.
Humphrey was defeated twice in pool play and dropped to the consolation bracket in the 155-pound weight class. She claimed ninth place by pinning Parkway West’s Lucille Moore (1:17) and Lift for Life’s Jayla Goins-West (2:39).
Hughes noted many members of the team have gone north of 30 wins this season, are on a run of high tournament placements or both.
“A lot of these girls we think are going to have a strong postseason and put us in contention to win a team trophy at state.”
St. Clair is scheduled to host Pacific, De Smet and Wentzville Liberty for a senior night quad meet Tuesday at 5 p.m.