The St. Clair soccer Lady Bulldogs rolled to a third consecutive victory Monday.
St. Clair (6-4) won on the road at Fatima (0-2), 8-0.
The Lady Bulldogs held a 5-0 lead and needed less than half of the second period to get the game-ending eighth score.
Charlee Dierker posted a shutout in the St. Clair net for the second game in a row.
Audrey Declue and Izzy Tiepelman each scored a hat trick.
“They were opportunistic and put themselves in good positions around the net,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We didn’t come out with as much urgency as we needed to. We know that moving forward we need to begin the game with more intensity. The 2nd half was much better. We went to the ball more and did a better job using the entire field.”
Kennedy Travis and Paris Perkins scored the other two goals.
Travis recorded three assists.
Kadence Gardner, Claire Merseal and Perkins added one assist apiece.
“Paris Perkins scored her first goal of the year and I thought she gave us really good minutes off the bench,” Isgrig said. “Sammi Nickerson did a good job playing faster and more decisive in the back for us.”
The Lady Bulldogs host Sullivan Tuesday in Four Rivers Conference play at 5 p.m.