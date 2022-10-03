A little bit of home cooking was just what the St. Clair volleyball Lady Bulldogs needed.
Playing on their home court for the first time in 19 days, St. Clair (9-10-2) won in four sets Tuesday on senior night against Montgomery County (6-7-1), 25-22, 25-10, 23-25, 25-23.
“The girls were really fired up and it was another great night of volleyball for them,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “ This group is like no other team I have coached. They are fighters and will do whatever it takes to keep the ball off the ground. Our defense is very impressive to watch.”
Rylea Black notched team highs in kills (10) and blocks (four) on the night, adding one dig.
Ava Brand recorded six kills, 22 digs and one block.
Kennedy Travis posted six kills and 17 digs.
Emma Thompson made four kills, three blocks, two digs and one assist.
Vada Moore ended with 29 assists, 15 digs, four aces, three kills and three blocks.
“Offensively I feel we have made some adjustments and that is making our offensive a big threat to the other teams,” McCuskey said. “(I am) very proud of them and excited for the next few weeks.”
Abby Tharp and Bailey Wilken each posted two kills and two digs
Claire Merseal led in digs with 31 and added one kill and one ace.
Other digs totals from the match included Olivia Lowder (12), Madi Baxter (10) and Piper Dunn (five).
The Lady Bulldogs will host New Haven in Four Rivers Conference play this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m.