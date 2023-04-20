One could make the case that the three best teams at the Hillsboro girls soccer tournament came from the same pool this year.
St. Clair (9-4-1) ultimately ranked third in the White Group at the event and finished the tournament with a fifth-place victory over Maplewood (4-3) Saturday, 5-1.
Fox, the tournament champion who defeated St. Clair 6-0 in pool play, smashed Lutheran South in the championship match, 9-1.
St. Pius X, of Festus, which tied St. Clair, 1-1, in their pool matchup, took care of Hillsboro for third place, 6-0.
The Lady Bulldogs led at the half, 2-0, on the way to scoring the first five goals Saturday.
“We played a good all around game on Saturday,” St. Clair Head Coach Tim Isgrig said. “We came out and put a lot of pressure on them early and brought a 2-0 lead into halftime. We pushed it out to 5-0 then gave up a late goal to lose our shutout. Losing the shutout was disappointing because it was really their only opportunity in the game and we gave them one corner and they scored on it.”
Kennedy Travis scored the first and last St. Clair goals to finish with a brace. She also added an assist in the second half.
Claire Merseal and Izzy Tiepelman each scored a goal and had an assist.
Audrey DeClue added one goal.
Lucy Moore and Emma Thompson both had an assist.
“I thought we played hard and came out with a good mentality after a long rain delay,” Isgrig said. “Claire Merseal and Audrey Declue both played really well in the middle of the field and controlled the game. They have been so consistent all year and really make us go offensively.”
St. Clair goalkeeper Joey Jesionowski posted one save in the game.
“Autumn Morgan made the all-tournament team and played really well defensively in the middle of the field for us all week,” Isgrig said.
Maplewood goalkeeper Adeline Nevins recorded 11 stops.
Meg Hofer scored the Lady Blue Devils’ goal, assisted by Katy Corcoran.
St. Clair plays at home Tuesday, hosting Hillsboro at 5 p.m.