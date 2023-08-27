St. Clair’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs look to be fast starters this season.
St. Clair’s volleyball Lady Bulldogs look to be fast starters this season.
The Lady Bulldogs built early leads in each game against De Soto at the De Soto Jamboree Wednesday, ultimately winning 2-1 over the Lady Dragons, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19.
Against Windsor in the second scrimmage, St. Clair fell 2-1 to the Lady Owls, 25-14, 25-27, 25-19.
“I felt like the girls competed the whole night,” St. Clair Head Coach Kandice McCuskey said. “I understand we didn’t win all of our sets but there are a few things that we needed to do for the outcome to be different. Serve receive did a great job for us.”
De Soto pulled off a big comeback against St. Clair in the opening set. St. Clair held a 16-10 lead, but De Soto reeled off 10 of the next 11 points and came away with a three-point win.
St. Clair again pulled out in front early in the second set, leading 16-12 at one point before De Soto pushed back into a 17-17 tie.
The Lady Bulldogs recovered this time to win, 25-23, as Kaitlynn Van de Wiele set Kylee Brandt for the winning smash.
In the third set, St. Clair didn’t give the Lady Dragons the chance to come back. After establishing a 17-11 lead, St. Clair finished business to win by six.
Van de Wiele did the honors to finish the third set. Instead of setting a teammate on the second hit, she pushed the ball deep to the unguarded back corner and caught De Soto off guard for the final point as the Lady Dragons’ efforts at a miracle return off a diving save fell short.
The shoe was on the other foot for the Lady Bulldogs against the jamboree’s other visitor, Windsor, in the second scrimmage.
Windsor, a 32-match winner in 2022, established the advantage in all three sets of that contest, winning the first and third go-rounds by nine- and six-point margins, respectively.
“Consistency,” McCuskey said. “That is the big word that we are concentrating on right now. Everyone doing what they need to do every point. I felt that everyone did a good job, but just that consistency piece would have helped. Claire Merseal does a great job in the back row, she helps keep the back row moving and talking. Claire’s defense has been fun to watch improve over the last few years.”
In the middle set with Windsor, St. Clair pulled off a nice comeback, battling even for most of the way before falling behind in the late moments, 25-24. Since each set started with a 4-4 score, scrimmages at this event were eligible to go into extra points.
The Lady Bulldogs broke the Windsor advantage as Van de Wiele set up Emma Thompson for the tying strike just inside the sideline as Windsor hoped to let the final point land out of bounds.
Van de Wiele then served an ace that skipped off the top of the net for the 26th point.
For the final point, Windsor returned the serve successfully and were able to stay in system when the ball came back again, but Thompson and Brandt set up a block on the right side of the Windsor offense and the hitter drove the ball into the net to give St. Clair the winning tally.
The Lady Owls got the last laugh, scoring seven of the final nine points in the third and final set.
Windsor finished up with a sweep of De Soto, 25-18, 25-16. Those teams played each other for just two sets.
St. Clair opens the regular season Tuesday with a road match at Warrenton starting at 6 p.m.
